What does Jane Elliott's April return to General Hospital means for Anthony Geary and Leslie Charleson?

Tracy is returning to Port Charles in April Photo by ACHGH video screenshot

Jane Elliot's character Tracy Quartermain did not return to Port Charles for the holidays on General Hospital as she had done two previous years in a row. Soaps.com reports that the fan favorite will be reprising her role in April but no date or details have been revealed. This naturally brings up questions about Anthony Geary (Luke Spencer) and Leslie Charleson (Monica Quartermaine) and fans want answers.

Monica has been off-screen for a year nothing was done to honor Charleson last August for her 45th anniversary which was an impressive milestone. Tracy's return will not seem real unless at some point her sister-in-law reminds her that Alan Quartermaine (Stewart Damon) gave her the house. Could Elliott's retuning in April instead of last Thanksgiving indicate that the powers that be may also be bringing back Monica and possibly Luke? No one has any idea what happened to MSs. Charleson but unless he has changed his mind Geary is done with General Hospital and the US.

In 2013 the actor who portrayed Luke said the following:

"If I ever do leave GH - not something I want to see happen anytime soon - I want Luke to die. I don't want him coming home for Christmas episodes or the birth of his great-grandchildren. I would prefer to have him go out in a blaze of glory and also that it be the climax of a wonderful story that involves the entire community, rather than some inconsequential B plot"

Geary was lured back once for only a few moments on General Hospital during Elliott's final scene and again unless something has changed there is no reason to suspect he will return and Luke is not just merely dead but really most sincerely dead. Even so, now that Jane Elliott's return has been announced fans will be speculating and rumors and spoilers will be projecting whether or not Leslie Charleson or Anthony Geary may show up in Port Charles so stay tuned for updates.