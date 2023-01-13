Virginians are warned to be mindful of diseased birds which in some locations have fallen from the sky

Virginians should still be cautious of Bird flu Photo by CBS video creensshot

It's better to be safe than sorry

Bird flu or avian flu is responsible for the deaths of close to 50,000 chickens which is why egg prices have soared but thankfully Virginia flocks have not been affected. . This disease should not pose a risk to humans but it is important not to touch these dead fowl if you happen upon them. There are reports in some locations of diseased birds falling dead from the sky. A report in June 2022 suggested the danger should be over and humans are not at risk although one individual thus far has been diagnosed with the disease. Virginians, however, should still take precautions.

Avian Flu (HPAI) is a highly contagious H5N1 influenza virus that causes significant illness and death in domestic poultry, avian scavengers be mindfuk(gulls, ravens, crows), upland game birds (turkey, grouse, quail), and raptors (eagles, hawks, falcons, owls).

In February 2022 more than 50 dead birds fell onto the campus of Radford University but there have not been any additional reports. Still, the following information is good to have on hand. Although the danger is said to be over Virginians are being asked to be mindful that the danger has not passed and biosecurity measures should continue until further updates.

Many of the infected birds will show no signs of illness until they die; some people have reported seeing them simply fall out of the sky. “If the public finds dead wild upland game birds, avian scavengers, (crows, raptors, owls, etc) or find 5 or more dead waterfowl, shorebirds, or seabirds in the same area with 1-2 days please notify the (Virginia) Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) at 855-571-9003.”