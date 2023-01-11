Will the tide turn on General Hospital againts Carly and in favor of Nina?

Carlt Willow and Nina Photo by General Hospital cast upates video screenshot

Carly and Nina are both troublemakers

On General Hospital both Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) and Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) have withheld information that affected others. Nina kept Sonny Corinthos ( Maurice Benard) away from his family for 9 months when he had amnesia and Carly has gone above and beyond to make sure Willow Tait (Katelynn MacMullen) never finds out that Nina is her birth mother. Now Willow has stage 4 leukemia and needs a bone marrow transplant fast and Carly is forced to admit the secret she has been hiding but which woman will viewers cast as the villain?

Nina continues to misinterpret situations as when she thought Willow was having an affair with TJ Ashford (Taj Bellow). She is now confronting Michael Corinthos (Chad Duel) because she wrongly thinks he kept Willow from getting a bone marrow donor in time to save her life. General Hospital viewers have overwhelmingly been against Nina ever since Nixon Falls but Carly's recent actions could change everything.

Will Carly or Nina be the winner in this situation

Nina makes errors in judgment but Carly willfully plays God with people's lives and intentionally threw Drew off the trail of Willow's birth mom. Is it possible that Nina will be hailed a hero as she reunites with the daughter that was taken from her at birth and Carly will be the town pariah? Nina makes dumb decisions but Carly has been manipulative ever since she came to Port Charles.

Decades ago she stole Tony Jones (Brad Maul) from her mother Bobby Spencer (Jackie Zeman) and lied that Michael belonged to Jason Quartermaine (Steve Burrton) instead of his brother AJ Quartermaine (Sean Kanan) and has continued to destroy lives ever since. Stay tuned to General Hospital to find out the reaction of viewers as well as Port Charles residents as this latest drama unfolds.