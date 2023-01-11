ABC gives two specific reasons why General Hospital star Indgo Rademacher's lawsuit should be dismissed

Photo by Youtube screenshot

An update to Ingo Rademacher's lawsuit

In October 2021 Ingo Rademacher was fired from his role as Jasper Jax on General Hospital because he refused the Covid vaccine. Steve Burton (Jason Morgan) was let go for the same reason as were father and son special effect crew members James and Timothy Wahl. Burton has moved on to portraying Harris Michaels on Days of Our Lives but the Wahls also filed a lawsuit claiming ABC did not have the right to force a medical procedure on employees. No information is available at this time on their litigation.

Rademacher's lawsuit against ABC and parent company Disney indicated they violated his religious rights and fans were concerned that the actor was no match for the media giant. GH viewers suspected something would take place for the lawsuit to be dismissed and now the cards are on the table. Soaps in Depth is reporting that ABC is requesting the lawsuit be dismissed for two specific reasons. They are claiming that Rademacher was probably to be fired anyway as Jax may have soon been written out of the soap and that his reasons for refusing the vaccine were not religious in nature.

Rademacher did not produce evidence to back up his religious beliefs

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that ABC says the sop veteran's "claims include religious and disability discrimination, invasion of privacy, and political retaliation, all of which ABC argues don’t survive legal scrutiny". It seems Rademacher was not able to provide any religious text or belief system that he was adhering to and Disney's lawyers made the following claim.

“Although Rademacher provided little information to ABC in the interactive process, what limited information he did provide revealed that his opposition to vaccination was rooted in secular, philosophical/moral beliefs,”

It sounds like if Ingo Rademacher had produced scripture from the Bible, Koran, or another religious book he might have stood a chance but no one knows for certain so be on the lookout for updates related to his lawsuit.