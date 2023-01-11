Prince Harry clarifies misconceptions about Spare on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Prince Harry on The Late Show Photo by The Late Show Youtube screenshot

Prince Harry opens up on The Late Show

Prince Harry was a guest on The Late Show Tuesday night January 10 to clarify an excerpt that was misquoted from his book Spare which was the number one best seller in the world on the first day. The audience gave him a standing ovation and chanted his name "Harry, Harry, Harry" over and over. The Duke of Sussex explained that he shared his military experience in a way that turned into it being said that he boasted about the number of Afghans he killed being 25. He clarified that this was taken out of context and those who read the book will understand what he really meant.

Host Stephen Colbert asked why people are so enamored of the royal family and the Duke said the fascination began because people wanted to see how "Diana's boys" turned out. The Prince says he and Meghan Markle were forced to leave the UK and that their "mere existence" outside of the UK is considered a threat. Harry shared that Meghan was mistreated and expected to leave but the royals never expected him to leave with her.

The Prince added that he did not realize how bigoted the British press could be and that he is happy to be in America. he added that the motto "Never complain never explain" is used to take one member of his family down while lifting another up. Prince Harry emphasizes that he and Prince William were having problems long before Meghan joined the family but everything has been blamed on her by the press. He also shared how grieving is seen as a weakness in society and that through his book he became vulnerable but never felt stronger.