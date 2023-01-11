Only a few showed up to purchase Prince Harry's Spare in one location but the book has broken US and UK sales records

Prince Harry Photo by The Late Show Yutube screenshot

Spare did not get off to a good start in one local

CBS News reported yesterday that only a "trickle of customers" showed up at a UK bookstore to purchase Prince Harry's memoir "Spare." This may have been in part due to online preorders. One woman who was interviewed said she was not taking sides because she liked both Harry and his brother Prince William. The lack of a long line of people waiting to get their copy seemed to suggest that there was loyalty to the British monarchy and that the book might not do well.

As we all know looks can be deceiving because at the end of the day, a different tale was being told. Reuters reports that the tell-all from the Duke of Sussex has broken sales records on its first day and has become the fastest-selling nonfiction book ever in the UK.

Prince Harry's book is a hit

The National News revealed that Spare debuted at number one and Barnes and Noble the largest book retailer worldwide says Prince Harry's memoir is number one on its list of the 100 top books. The book is a hit and the face of the youngest son of King Charles was seen in windows and on shelves of bookstores worldwide.

Prince Harry promoted his life story in television interviews as well as a Netflix docuseries. Excerpts from Spare appeared all over the internet and now the book is number One but what does this mean in the long term? Keith Vient manager of Politics and Prose in Washington summed it up this way.“

It’s created a lot of buzz and hype for it,” Mr Vient told The National. “But he has done a lot of media. At what point are people going to get burnt out?”