Prince Harry shares his personal reason why he distrusts the paparazzi

Prince Harry tells his side of the story

Some people have complained that Prince Harry is whining and needs to get over the things he has been saying in interviews and in his book. One issue is his dislike of the British press but The Duke of Sussex has a very good reason for why he feels this way. I received my copy of Spare in the mail yesterday and about halfway through the memoir, there is a very disturbing incident. Harry shares that he believed his mother Princes Diana was in hiding and needed proof she was deceased and he asked to see photos from the night of her accident.

"I saw the photographs of the reflection of all the paparazzi in the window at the same time," he said, adding, "I saw the back of her blonde hair, you know, slumped on the back of the seat."

Prince Harry has good reason to distrust the press

Prince Harry describes how his mother was slumped over in the backseat of the Mercedes with no visible signs of trauma and he noticed something strange about her. He describes how it looked like orbs were around her head at first he thought it was something supernatural and then he realized the terrible truth. The golden glowing objects around Princess Diana's head were the flashing lights of the paparazzi taking pictures.

The prince says that instead of helping her they continued to snap their cameras and the images of their faces were captured in the photo along with the many flashbulbs that were going off. The press had chased Princess Diana to the point of death and now were still taking pictures without any remorse so is there any wonder why Prince Harry dislikes them so? How can anyone begrudge him for feeling with his wife and children to the US to prevent the same thing from taking place again?