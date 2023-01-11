The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Victor enlists Kyle to take down Adam

Victor and Kyle plot against Adam Photo by NS reaps video screenshot

Victor enlists Kyle's assistance to sabotage Adam

Wednesday on The Young and the Restless Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) pays a visit to Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) and tries to find out what is going on with her. He tells her that he and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) love Conner Newman (Judah Mackey) and will be there if she needs them. Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) shows up and tells his father that his help is not needed. Later Victor and Nikki discuss that something is going on with Chelsea because during Christmas dinner both Adam and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) were overly attentive to her but Vicki has not confided in her mother.

As the Newmans discuss how they need to find out what is going on Adam shows up and tells Victor to stay out of his family's lives. After he leaves Victor tells Nikki that Adam needs to hit roc bottom in order to realize where he belongs. Earlier spoilers have teased that Victor will make Kyle Abbott an offer he cannot refuse and asks Kyle to help him get Adam away from Jabot. Victor has been saying for a while that his son needs to be working for the family and Kyle will be glad to get his wife's uncle out of his family business.

Adam should know by now that Victor always gets what he wants but he continues to lock horns with his dad anyway. Will Kyle be willing to sabotage Adam in order to get him fired or perhaps make him quit? Be on the lookout for The Young and the Restless updates to reveal what masterplan Victor comes up with to get Adam back in the family business.