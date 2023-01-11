General Hospital viewers want answers regarding Austin and his secrets

Austin has secrets from Maxie Photo by General Hospital Spoilers youtube screenshot

General Hospital missed several golden opportunities for Dr. Britt Westborn (Kelly Thiebaud) to find true love. Fans were excited when she went on the run with Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) and the duo eventually made love. Any chance of romance was killed after GH fired Burton at the end of 2021 and viewers were distraught because JaBritt or Brason had real chemistry. GH fans never really warmed up to the possibility of Britt falling for Cody Bell ( Josh Kelly) but there was growing hope for her and Austin Gatlin Holt (Roger Howarth) because they became close when he found out about her diagnosis Huntington's disease.

Some General Hospital viewers believed that Austin and Britt might at least have one romantic night before she died but it did not happen. Now that she is gone and the relationship with Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) never developed there are still questions that need answering about Dr. Gatlin-Holt. There was never an explanation as to why Austin's cousin Mason (Nathanyel Grey) was blackmailing him and now Mason is simply out of the picture.

The conversations between the two suggest that Austin could have mob ties but nothing is known for certain except Mason has sent his cousin a few patients that he patched up without question. . Austin called his cousin on Christmas Eve saying he owed him a favor and Mason helped Maxie to get to Georgie Spinelli ( Lily Fisher) and Damian Spinelli ( Bradford Anderson). Without Britt, Austin does not have any connections at General Hospital and he seems to have completely dropped his desire to know the Quartermaines. Hopefully, the dark past that Mason alluded to will be revealed and fans can have the answers they need.