Quinn Redeker left a legacy for fans of Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless

Quinn Redeker has passed away

Quinn Redeker was a household name for soap fans from the late 1970s, until the mid 1990s because he had theroles of two very memoorable daytime characters. He portrayed the villainous Alex Marshall from 1979 to 1987, on Days of Our Lives and, from 1987 to 1994, he played wealthy businessman Rex Sterling who married Katherine Chancellor (Jeannie Cooper) on The Young and the Restless.

Redeker's soap characters were handsome devils. lovable cads and charming swindlers that daytime fans loved to hate and are now reflecting upon because the actor recently passed away.

Redeker's family has just released a statement indicating that he died of natural causes on December 20 at age 86. This was confirmed by his daughter Arianne Raser and is a blow to Days fans because John Aniston who portrayed Victor Kiriakis passed away in December and his last scenes were theday after Christmas.General Hospital fans continue to mourn Sonya Eddy who died in December due to an infection after surgery.

Beyond daytime drama

Quinn Redeker was also writer he and Lou Garfield were co-authors of the story for the 1978 film The Deer Hunter and in addition to the soaps he was in many television series and movies including Sea Hunt, TheThree Stooges Meet Hercules, The Electric Horseman, At Long Last Love, Bonanza, Starsky and Hutch and Ordinary people. Redeker's most recent roles were playing a SWAT officer in the NBC TV series “Harry’s Law” and portraying President Ronald Regan in Big Miracle both in 2012.