Will King Charles retain the relationship with Virginia that Queen Elizabeth had?

Queen Elizabeth and Senator Tim Caine Photo by WSLS video screenshot

Should King Charles visit America will he stop in Virginia?

Royal expert Marlene Koenig once said that Virginia was the state most visited by the late Queen Elizabeth II whose last trek to the Commonwealth was in 2007 after the Virginia Tech shootings. When the Monarch passed away in September 2022 her relationship with the State was reflected upon and Senator Tim Kaine said her demise would be felt personally.

“The British monarch coming to Virginia is an acknowledgment of how far we have come, and acknowledging our history as well,” (Marlene Koenig)

King Charles made several trips to America when he was the Prince of Wales and California-based Brand and reputation management expert Eric Schiffer suggests the king will trek across the pond and travel to the US within the next year and a half to bolster his image. What is not known is whether or not the new King will be continuing the late monarch's tradition of making a stop in Virginia.

Queen Elizabeth set an example

Queen Elizabeth's relationship with the Commonwealth began in 1957 and went on for 50 years. She would meet and greet politicians including former Governor Kaine and when she visited VT in 2007 the cadets lined up to salute her. Now that Charles is King he will be treading carefully as he maneuvers which of his mother's traditions to uphold and those he should cut loose

During his first address, King Charles said “My life will of course change as I take up my new responsibilities,” he said. “It will no longer be possible for me to give so much of my time and energies to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply. But I know this important work will go on in the trusted hands of others.”

Hopefully, King Charles will at some point like his mother before him travel to Virginia and will not leave in the hands of others to do so on his behalf.