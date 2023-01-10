Prince Harry implies that being the Spare took a toll on his mental health

Prince Harry says Meghan helped him. Photo by Inside Edition video screenshot

Prince Harry admits having emotional issues

Prince Harry's tell-all Spare arrives today in mailboxes and on bookshelves but there is little left to wonder about the memoir. The Duke of Sussex has done interviews on GMA, 60 Minutes and Britain's ITV and the media has published excerpts from the book. One theme that has been constant is that the youngest son of King Charles and the late Princess Diana has been dealing with his role as the second son for most of his life and Daily Mail reveals it has taken a toll on his mental health.

Harry has been candid in sharing that from his mid-20s until age 32 when he met Meghan Markle he suffered severe anxiety and panic attacks. The prince blames this on his grueling schedule as a full-time working royal. There is nothing worse than working a job you don't enjoy and watching Prince William being groomed as a future monarch must have left his younger sibling wondering where his place in life would be.

Prince Harry did not like being a "Spare"

Everything that William and their father did was for the specific purpose of one-day ruling but Prince Harry like his uncle Prince Andrew was left on the sidelines like spare tires locked in a vehicle trunk. Unnamed royal sources are saying that reconciliation between the Duke and his family is not likely and that the British royals are upset by the revelations being made against them. Sources are also blaming Harry for the decline that led to his grandmother Queen Elizabeth's death saying he and Meghan exhausted her with their actions.

While some blame Meghan Markle for taking Prince Harry away from his family and royal life the Duke has been telling the world for quite some time that the wanted out and that marriage and children are what have saved him. Public reaction to the book will vary but Spare is now available and everyone can access for themselves whether Harry is a troublemaker who is disrespecting the monarchy or simply telling the world royal life was not for him and he has now found his purpose with his wife and children. Hopefully, the book release will give him the closure he needs.