Shemar Moore announces that he is about to become a first time father

Shemar Moore is about to become a father for the firs time Photo by Jennifer Hudson video screenshot

Shemar Moore is excited to be a first-time dad

Criminal Minds star and former The Young and the Restless cast member and Soul Train host Shemar Moore is living proof that sometimes the old adage that good things come to those who wait is true. The 52-year-old actor has been waiting a long time in hopes o becoming a father and now is expecting his first child. The actor is very excited and USA Today reports that Moore thought "that ship had sailed" but he broke the news on Monday on The Jennifer Hudson Show

Moore's girlfriend model Desiree Dizon 39 is already the mother of two children from previous relationships a son Kaiden, 16, and a daughter Charli, 5. Moore said that February 8 will be the three-year anniversary of the death of his mother Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore and also the day he will "make one of her dreams come true" by becoming "a daddy."

Shemar Moore's dream is coming true

"I was worried for a while that maybe that ship had sailed kind of thing, and, you know, God had my back and things lined up. It's going to be the best part of my life," he said. "My life is pretty grand but I know once God does call my name, once I get this experience, I'll be able to go to heaven whole."

Because of his age and the fact that he was not married and did not have any children there have been rumors over the years that the soap veteran is gay. Moore has had to set the record straight several times by telling fans he is straight but rumors persisted. Moore and Dizon are expecting a baby girl.