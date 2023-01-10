The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Audra's accusation leads Devon to make a life altering final decision

Devon wants to undo the merger Photo by Y&R video screenshot

Devon makes a tough decision

Tuesday on The Young and the Restless Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) finds himself at a low point and questioning his ability to make business decisions. Just before she was fired by Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) pointed out to Devon that as a CEO he had been deceived by her, Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic), and Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) which leads him to make a life-altering decision.

Devon discusses his situation with Abby Chancellor (Melissa Ordway) and lets her know how things have been going and she tells him its not his fault. chats with Jill Atkinson (Jess Walton) and tells her he does not know how he could have been wrong about so many people and missed so many signs. Devon decides to pull the plug on the merger and tells Jill he wants to buy back his company. Jill asks him to think about a while and also to talk to Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) but he says no.

Jill tries to talk Devon out of his decision Photo by Y&R video screenshot

Devon is sick and tired of being sick and tired

Devon seems exhausted as he tells Jill he does not need to talk to Lily and that his decision to dissolve the merger and buyback Hamilton-Winters is final. She is clearly not in agreement but he is not backing down and says that combining the companies has been a disaster. Devon also knows there is some truth to what Audra told him and he now has been duped by her his cousin and his father.

Jill tries to downplay the situation by taking the blame and saying she is the one who ht Audra into the company. Meanwhile, Ms. Charles seems to have landed on her feet and has joined Nate and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) at Newman Media Be sure to stay tuned to The Young and the Restless