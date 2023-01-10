Royal biographer says a palace employee leaked info about Prince Harry and not Queen Consort Camilla

Camilla and Charles Photo by GMA Youtube screenshot

The Queen Consort is the first royal to have someone defend them against Harry's claims

Whatever you may believe or not believe related to Prince Harry's allegations in his memoir "Spare" his stepmother Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles just confirmed a narrative that the Duke of Sussex has not deviated from. In the Netflix documentary and the interviews with Anderson Cooper and Michael Strahan the youngest son of King Charles has maintained that the royal family feeds information to the press. He said they do their explaining and complaining g by planting stories in the press that are attributed to royal insiders and credible sources.

Prince Harry has detailed how Camilla was the third person in the marriage between his father and mother Princess Diana and needed to rehabilitate and improve her public image. Harry revealed that the Queen Consort would leak information to the press about him and Meghan Markle so they would not write anything damaging about her. Harry accused Camilla of leaking information from a conversation he had with Prince William in her presence and a spokesperson representing Camilla has suggested that an unnamed palace worker was the culprit with loose lips.

An unnamed individual working for then Prince Charles is alleged to be the guilty party

A few sources have said that Prince William is angry about his brother's book and that King Charles is heartbroken but this is the first time someone has actually defended anyone in Buckingham Palace. Royal biographer Christopher Wilson the author of A Greater Love: Prince Charles's Twenty-Year Affair with Camilla Parker Bowles is acknowledging that Prince Harry is correct about palace leaks but said it was not his stepmother.

"it was a person employed by Harry's father who "briefed against" the young prince.""As #Camilla's biographer I can say with absolute conviction she never briefed against Harry," Wilson wrote on Twitter. "The individual concerned was employed by Charles, not Camilla."