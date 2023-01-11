Salome may have assisted with the birth of Christ as well as being a follower of His Ministry

There was more than one Salome Photo by Chris

A tale of three women named Salome

In the Bible, it is common to see various people with the same name like Judas, James, John, and Mary. One biblical name that is familiar is Salome who is alleged to be the woman who asked for the head of John the Baptist. Scripture does not identify her by name but she shows up in Jewish history and is said to have lost her own head when she fell throw ice and was decapitated. Information has come to light in recent months that this name is ascribed to a young woman who was the midwife when Christ was born or assisted the midwife.

Biblical reenactments and Nativity scenes only show Mary, Joseph, and the Christ Child or have the with shepherds, angels, and or the Wise Men. Archeologists have uncovered a tomb in Bethlehem where they indicate the name Salome is listed and they believe she is the one who may have been there on the night that Jesus was born. The Bible neither confirms nor denies this but based on Jewish custom it is likely that Joseph did get help to assist his wife in giving birth. There is a gospel of James that is not included in scripture where Salome is said to be mentioned. There is now a third woman who bears the name and they could possibly be one and the same.

Salome's cave Photo by 12 News screenshot

Is the Salome who assisted in Christ's birth the same one who was at the crucifixion?

There is mention of a Salome in scripture who is said to have been a follower of Jesus during His 3-year ministry and that she was one of the women who went to the tomb after He was crucified. It's possible that this is the young girl who assisted at Christ's birth and is now an adult who watched Him die on the cross and was later aware of His resurrection. This would make a good movie to follow the life of Salome from Bethlehem until she reconnected with Christ in Jerusalem but it would be a work of fiction about what was thought to have happened. It's a nice sentiment to wonder if this Salome was involved in Christ's birth and His crucifixion and resurrection but it could be a case of several women with the same name.

In this day of cancel culture I have spoken with younger females who don't like that the twelve disciples were so prominent in the gospels and the women who traveled with and ministered to Jesus seemed to have minor roles. Reading between the lines in scripture we can assume that there were women among the 70 disciples that Jesus sent out but as for Salome who may have been His midwife and the woman of the same name who was part of His entourage we will never know for certain. Even Christ Himself was referred to as Jesus of Nazareth because there were men who had the same name.