Camilla Parker Bowles will not respond publicly to Prince Harry's accusations

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ryyl_0k8Sea1S00
The Queen Consort and the KingPhoto byThe Independant Youtube screenshot

Camilla Parker Bowles has taken one for the royal team

During his 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper on Sunday night, Prince Harry made a startling but not totally unexpected accusation about Camilla, Queen Consort. The Duke of Sussex said his stepmother had been leaking stories about his family to the British media "as part of her campaign to “rehabilitate her image.” He added that it had been quite a while since he had spoken with Camilla or other members of the royal family and said he had been “sacrificed” on Camilla’s “personal P.R. altar.”

Prince Harry's admonition on 60 Minutes give a bit more clarity to what was revealed in his Netflix docuseries. To put it in layman's terms the Duke of Sussex is stating that although the royal family motto is "Never complain, never explain" they do their explaining and complaining by planting stories in the British press that focuses on Harry and Meghan and takes the heat off of themselves.

“I love every member of my family, despite the differences, so when I see her, we’re perfectly pleasant with each other,” he said. “She’s my stepmother. I don’t look at her as an evil stepmother. I see someone w ando married into this institution and has done everything that she can to improve her own reputation and her own image, for her own sake.

Has Harry been sacrificed to keep the press from printing stories about Camilla?

Prince Harry is suggesting that Queen Consort Camilla has leaked private information and planted article to in the press about him. Meghan Markle in exchange for their not printing any stories that are not favorable to the Queen Consort. He added that Camilla was “dangerous” because she’d been cast as a “villain” by the press for her role in the collapse of his parents’ marriage and needed to “rehabilitate her image.”

That made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press. And there was open willingness on both sides to trade of information. And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her, on the way to being Queen Consort, there was gonna be people or bodies left in the street because of that,”

The Independent reveals that Harry said information about Prince William began appearing in all the tabloids after private meetings with Camilla . He said that she was the only other person in the room and he believes she leaked information to play the "long game" and become his father's wife and eventually Queen. There probably will not be a rebuttal from the Queen Consort herself but if stories begin appearing that slam Prince Harry and are in favor of the Queen Consort from "Buckingham Palace unnamed sources' and "trusted insiders" it could indicate that the Duke of Sussex is correct so stay tuned". A royal biographer is already indicating that someone other than Camilla leaked the conversation so stay tuned.

