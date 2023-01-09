Hollins-Mill Mountain Winter Festival of New Works presents "I Live to Tell" January 12

Hollin Mill Mountain production I Live to Tell Photo by Hollins Playwright's lab screenshot

The Hollins Mill Mountain collaboration does it again

In 2007 Mill Mountain Theatre began an ongoing partnership with the Playwright’s Lab at Hollins University that has helped Roanoke obtain an international reputation as an artistic home for new work since that program was first launched. This connection has led to a new play that will be available from Thursday, January 12- Sunday, January 15.

The 2023 Hollins-Mill Mountain Winter Festival of New Works will present "I Live to Tell" which was written by John Bergma and Sarh Cosgrove. On Thursday, Friday, and Saturday show time will be 7:30 pm, and on Sunday 2:00 pm. Admission is $10 and Hollins University staff, faculty, and students will have free admission. The advertisement says those not wearing masks will be denied admission but the playwrite's lab indicates that only individuals showing signs of C0vid need to wear a mask

“The radiologist wants to speak with you.” That short collection of words sends Elizabeth into a world full of chaos where no place on Earth feels safe. In a deeply personal, generous, and honest conversation with the audience, Elizabeth shares her struggle to maintain her own identity in the midst of a life-changing diagnosis".

Tickets may be purchased online at this link or at the door. The production takes place on the main stage of the Hollins University Theatre located at 8004 Hill House Ct, Roanoke, 24020. The school is is located at 7916 Williamson Road Roanoke, VA 24019. For additional information please check out the Facebook page.