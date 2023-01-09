Annika Noelle celebrates a milestone on The Bold and the Beautiful

Anikka Noelle Photo by Bold Live screenshot

Annika Noelle hits a milestone

It seems like only yesterday that Annika Noelle began portraying Hope Logan Spencer on The Bold and the Beautiful but it has actually been 14 years. She began her run as the daughter of Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) and Brooke Logan Forrester ( Katherine Kelly Lang) on January 8, 2018, and is celebrating that milestone. The actress says she auditioned for the role with her natural color hair but did not think she would get the part because all the other women were blonde or dyed blonde and she was surprised to receive a callback.

The actress was born Annikka Noelle Kucheman on December 24, 1986, in Boston Massachusetts, and moved to California where she attended UNC. Her first acting job was portraying Katherine Shields in the short film The After Party. She has also appeared in the films Jersey Boys, Evan's Crimes, and True to the Game. Her television appearances include Love's Christmas Journey, Chasing Life, and Bree Does Comedy. In February 2022 Akkika announced that she was engaged to her boyfriend Zach Fisher.

Fans are enjoying Liam and Hope together

On The Bold and the Beautiful Hope has been married to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) for quite a while now with no problems since Steffy Foffester Finn is married to John Finnegan (Tanner Novlin).B&B fans are thankful because they were tired of the love triangle where Liam could not decide which woman he wanted to be with.

Viewers are also grateful that Hope did not fall for Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and that his latest stunt was brought to light. This does not indicate that at some future point, the writers won't attempt to pair Thomas and Hope again. Congratulations to Annika Noelle on her milestone of 14 years on The Bold and the Beautiful.