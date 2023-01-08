Royal supporters strike back at Prince Harry and suggest his actions affected Queen Elizabeth's health

The royals strike back at Prince Harry Photo by 60 Minutes screenshot

The royal empire strikes back

Queen Elizabeth lived 96 years and passed away a little over a year after the death of her husband Prince Phillip who was 99. Her official cause of death was "old age" although some thought she had grieved for her late husband. According to The Hill it seems that in an attempt to get back at Prince Harry for his attacks on the royal family, there are palace insiders are suggesting that his actions had an effect on his grandmother's health and her death. In the Netflix Docuseries Harry & Meghan as well as in the 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper Harry suggests that when palace insiders speak they are getting their information straight from King Charles III and Prince William.

The Daily Beast quotes unnamed sources who call Harry a "hypocrite who harmed the Queen's health" but the Duke of Sussex alleges that the royal family are the ones who leak and plants information in the press about him. Could it be that his father and brother are the ones accusing him of being responsible for his grandmother's death? it's understandable that Queen Elizabeth may have had concerns about her grandson moving to the United States and coupled with her grief at the loss of Prince Phillip could have affected her but suggesting that Harry might have been responsible for her death is pretty harsh.

Prince Harry has said that he realizes there will be people who don't believe his family leaks information to the press but some things that are revealed are of such a personal nature they would have to come straight from the horse's mouth so to speak. One such story reported on December 20 indicated that Prince William and Princess Kate purchased Christmas gifts for Archie and Lilibet but not Harry and Meghan. If true this is something that William or Kate would have to reveal.