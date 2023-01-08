The increase in the price of eggs may affect the Passover and Easter/Resurrection Sunday seasons

Dyed Easter eggs Photo by freestocks on Unsplash

Egg prices continue to rise

Passover celebrates the night the death angel passed over the children of Israel based on Exodus chapter 12 in the Bible. In 2023 this observance begins at sundown on April 5 and lasts until April 13. Easter AKA Resurrection Sunday is an acknowledgment of Christ's resurrection from the dead. and takes place on the first Sunday after the first full moon after the Spring Equinox which is on April 9 this year and eggs are important in the meals of both religious observances.

Beitzah a roasted hard boiled egg is eaten during the Passover Seda while boiling, dyeing, and hunting for Easter eggs is a long standing Christian tradition. Some families also have deviled eggs for their Ressurection Sunday meal. The use of eggs might be affected in 2023, however, due to an extreme spike in the price. Dollar Tree once sold a dozen eggs for $1.00 but now the price is $5.00 in some locations. Food prices in general began spiking during the Covid-19 pandemic but eggs are going higher than other foods and there is a very specific reason why.

Passover meal Photo by Ivan Torres on Unsplash

Spring holidays maybe affected by the egg shrotage

The deadliest outbreak to date of Avian flu AKA bird flu is the reason for the spike in the price of eggs. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Bird flu is relatively rare in the United States with the last outbreak in 2015 when 50.5 million birds were affected, Since early 2022, close to 50 million birds in 46 states have died as a result of bird flu virus infection or have been killed due to being exposured to infected birds. We are getting close to breaking the 2015 record which means there will be less eggs on the market.

There is an egg shrotage across the US with no end in sight so if you desire eggs for Passover or Easter/Resurrection Sunday meals you might want to stock up on them now if you can. On a good note more children today use plastic eggs for their hunts rather than boiled-dyed eggs than in years past..