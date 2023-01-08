Lynchburg residents prepare for the grand opening of HomeGoods in River Ridge Mall

HomeGoods Photo by Kristan Mcgowan screenshot

River Ridge Mall adds a new retail store

In October 2022 WSET reported that major retailer HomeGoods a chain home furnishing store owned by TJX would soon be coming to Lynchburg. The retailer has over 500 stores in the US and has been seeking applicants since November 2022 who desire to work part-time at the new Lynchburg location. Everything seems to be on track for the retailer to open in less than two weeks.

HomeGoods is scheduled to hold a grand opening on Thursday, January 19, and will be located adjacent to Dick's Sporting Goods in River Ridge Mall. "HomeGoods is owned by TJX Companies, and is a sister company to T.J. Maxx, Sierra Trading Post, and Marshalls". The store was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. It began as a small chain selling cooking products, furniture, art, linens, and other home accessories and has continued to grow around the nation. The parent company has a similar home furnishing chain called HomeSense that operates in Europe and Canada.

HomeGoods joins four other anchor stores at River Ridge Mall

HomeGoods offers a variety of products including bed and bath, kitchen, rugs, furniture and lighting, wall decor, storage items, and more. River Ridge Mall is the largest shopping center in Lynchburg and opened in 1980 with Miller & Rhoads and Thalhimers. Sears, JC Penny, and Leggetts (now Belk) came in 1981. Only JCPenny, and Belk, remain along with T.J. Maxx and Dick’s Sporting Goods as anchor stores in the mall.

