The Bold and the Beautiful fans want the real Dollar Bill Spencer to please stand up and for Justin Barber to return

Fans want to see the real Dollar Bill and Justin to reunite Photo by Daily Celeb Star screenshot

Dollar Bill is not himself

Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Justin Barber (Aaron D Spears) were a dynamic dastardly duo for many years on The Bold and the Beautiful. The bromance ended after Justin tried to take over Spencer Industries and was willing to leave Bill in jail. B&B fans said as this storyline played out Bill and Justin had some of their best scenes bow things have taken a dark turn for Bill and Justin is nowhere around. Perhaps some of Bill's unexplainable behavior can be traced back to the fact that Justin betrayed him.

Those who watch The Bold and the Beautiful were waiting for Dollar Bill to seek revenge n his former right-hand man after firing Justin. Instead, the writers have turned Bill into an individual that no one recognizes and Justin is a flunky for Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) who is rarely seen on screen. Dollar Bill used to be a man who takes no prisoners and takes charge of every situation and now he is putting in the hands of Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown).

Will Justin and Bill reunite or have a showdown?

Sheila is probably using Bill just as she did Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) and taking advantage of his recent misfortunes. Bill has tried to reunite with both Katie Spencer (Heather Tom) and Brooke Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and was turned down by the Logan sisters. He is wearing his sword necklace but obviously is going through some type of emotional crisis. This is why those who watch The Bold and the Beautiful are saying they want the real Dollar Bill to return and that Justin and Bill should patch up their differences and conquer the world together again.

Celebrating the Soaps suggests that Justin could be the key to taking his former boss/ friend down but right now no one on the canvas is in a fighting mood because of all the drama that has taken place between Ridge, Brooke, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Thompson). Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to find out what happens with Dollar Bill and Justin and whether or not they will remain adversaries or reunite as friends.