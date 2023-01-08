The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Brooke and Taylor's odd new relationship gets even stranger this week

Brooke and Taylor Photo by Celebrity informer

Taylor and Brooke continue to bond

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful were stunned a few weeks back when Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) made a pact to dump Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and focus on themselves. Viewers' jaws dropped when the two hugged several times and each said that it felt good to be in the other's arms. Some who watch the CBS soap were even wondering if the writers were going to have the duo become a couple and now as everyone waits to see what transpires Soaps.com is reporting that the enemies turned friends will continue to pile the compliments on one another.

Fans have been wondering who Brooke's next love interest would be and some suggested she might become involved with her stepson Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). For now it seems the CBS soap is going to focus on Brooke and Taylor continuing to tell one another how wonderful, brave, beautiful, smart, etc. they are. Astute soap fans have noticed that for the past year on The Bold and the Beautiful characters have been complementing each other almost to the point it is nauseating.

Fans say the complements are going into overkill

According to Paris Buckingham (Diamond White), on more than one occasion Steffy Finnegan (Jackie Wood) and John Finnegan (Tyler Novlin) were incredible, awesome, amazing super parents. Sinn returned the favor by telling everyone that Paris was super, colossal, amazing, and grand. Now The Bold and the Beautiful viewers will be subjected to more of this nonsense and forced to endure Taylor and Brooke smiling at each other and saying how beautiful, talented and wonderful the other is.

Fan reaction has been that the complements are a bit over the top and wish they would stop. There will be a slight reprieve this week on The Bold and the Beautiful Steffy is going to tell her mother that Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is blackmailing her with the knowledge that Taylor is the one who shot him years ago. Will the shrink share this with her new bestie and will Brooke try to intervene and get Bill to stand down? Be sure to tune in and find out.