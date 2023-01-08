Opinion: Prince Harry's pain has been written into his role as the "Spare"

Prince Harry Photo by 60 Minutes screenshot

The proverbial redheaded step child

Prince Harry is making waves and ruffling feathers because of the revelations in his book Spare and there is a growing sentiment that he should not be airing his family's personal business. Be it right or be it wrong it is my opinion that Prince Harry has been deeply wounded and has been treated like the proverbial redheaded stepchild. He has lived his entire life in the shadow of his older brother Prince William who has been preparing to be king. This is something King Charles III shares with his firstborn but Harry cannot relate because he is no longer next in the line of succession since William had children.

The rumor mill has tried to say that Prince Harry is not the son of King Charles III band that has got to hurt. Images of a young Prince Phillip show that Harry is the spitting image of his late grandfather but the rumors persist. The Prince was only 11 when his mother Princess Diana died and he was forced to walk behind the casket and allow the world to see his grief. In Spare he shares how he believes the paparazzi who chased his mother's vehicle should have been put in jail for causing her death. This young man has probably not had time to heal properly and in the midst, his father remarries Camilla Parker Bowles who was the woman that came between Diana and Charles.

Is Prince Harry crying out for help?

Prince Harry meets the woman of his dreams Meghan Markle only (according to him) to have his family dislike her and the press hounding her as they did Diana which led to the death of the former Princess of Wales. Racism and death threats led Harry to flee to the United States to protect his loved ones. If he were not of royal blood and had not grown up with so many advantages there might be more empathy for his plight.

In my opinion, Prince Harry is hurting and his pain has been written into his role as the second son of King Charles III. He has no doubt watched his father and brother bonding as they fulfill royal duties that he is left out of since he will never rule a kingdom. Harry has said for years that he wanted out of royal life but Meghan has become the scapegoat and accused of bewitching the Prince as if he cannot make up his own mind. Having his brother yell at him, grab him and knock him in the floor is pretty demeaning so is it any wonder that he is trying to find his own way?