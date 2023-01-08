The alleged General Hospital curse has carried over into 2023

Photo by Michael Fairman TV screenshot

Covid continues to affect the GH cast

In 2022 General Hospital dealt with cast members who had surgery, Covid or other issues every single month. There were a number of recasts and sometimes the actors just were not on screen. At least 15 cast members were affected by various situations that kept them away from the GH set and the year ended with the untimely death of Sonya Eddy (Epiphany Johnson) and Joshua Benard ( Adam) falling and breaking his back after rock wall climbing with no protective gear.

Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis Davis) had back surgery near the beginning o 2022 and now Soap Opera Network has announced the actress has Covid 19. Alexis and Gregory Chase ( Gregory Harrison) were working together to try to get the hook killer to come forth but fans now know that it is Heather Webber (Alley Mills).

Perhaps 2023 will be different than 2022

General Hospital viewers know that two cast members Ingo Rademacher and Steve Burton and two crew members Jim and Timothy Wahl were not allowed a religious exemption and fired for not getting the Covid vaccine so it's ironic that so many of the cast who did comply with the mandate are still getting sick with the coronavirus.

Some fans have said the curse is because of the way these men were treated. On a good note, General Hospital has not missed a beat and fans have been seeing some of the best performances ever during the past few months. Hopefully, Nancy Lee Grahn will soon be back at work and the cast will have a better year than they did in 2022.