Prince William has allegedly responded to Prince Harry's revelations about him in Spare

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ivKhJ_0k6wBlgQ00
Prince William King Charles III and Prince HarryPhoto byToday screenshot

Prince William has not responded to allegations he fought with his brother

Prince Harry's book Spare will arrive on Tuesday and several shocking allegations have already been leaked in the press. The Duke of Sussex accuses his brother Prince William of grabbing him by the collar and kicking him in the floor in 2018 and said that William's daughter Princess Charlotte was the reason for the issues just before his wedding between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. Children are usually off limits and many wonder why Charlotte was included in the book but whatever her father is thinking he is remaining silent thus far.

Prince Harry has received a lot of criticism for bringing his niece into the mix but William Prince of Wales has not allowed this newest revelation to cause him to break protocol and respond to the allegations until now. Among his other allegations is that the royals motto of never complain never explain is only a motto and he accuses his family of planting stories in the press to make him and his wife Meghan Markle look bad. Spare was released early in Spain and is causing some jaw-dropping moments.

Variety, however, is quoting "palace sources" who say William Prince of Wales is furious with his younger brother for calling him his arch nemesis and revealing personal details of their relationship publically. Vanity Fair reveals that the news from Buckingham Palace is that Prince William will never forgive his younger sibling but for some reason, Prince Harry believes airing the dirty royal laundry will lead to his getting his father and brother back but if palace insiders are correct that is not going to happen at least not now.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Prince Harry# Prince William# King Charles III

Comments / 36

Published by

I write, about breaking news, and current events. I wrote a newspaper column from 1997 to 2007 and have written for various online platforms since 2012 including Yahoo Contributor Network, Hubpages, and Vocal Media.

Roanoke, VA
53K followers

More from Cheryl E Preston

Roanoke, VA

WWE: Saturday Night Main Event comes to the Berglund Center after being sold to Saudi Arabia

WWE returns as the company is sold and the co-CEO resigns. If you are a WWE fan you will be pleased to know that “Saturday Night’s Main Event” will be held on Saturday night January 14 at the Berglund Center Coliseum 710 Williamson Rd., Roanoke. The event line-up is scheduled to include Seth Freakin Rollins, The OC, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Matt Riddle, Bianca Belair, and many more WWE superstars but the roster is subject to change.

Read full story

What does Jane Elliott's April return to General Hospital means for Anthony Geary and Leslie Charleson?

Jane Elliot's character Tracy Quartermain did not return to Port Charles for the holidays on General Hospital as she had done two previous years in a row. Soaps.com reports that the fan favorite will be reprising her role in April but no date or details have been revealed. This naturally brings up questions about Anthony Geary (Luke Spencer) and Leslie Charleson (Monica Quartermaine) and fans want answers.

Read full story
Virginia State

Virginians are warned to be mindful of diseased birds which in some locations have fallen from the sky

Bird flu or avian flu is responsible for the deaths of close to 50,000 chickens which is why egg prices have soared but thankfully Virginia flocks have not been affected. . This disease should not pose a risk to humans but it is important not to touch these dead fowl if you happen upon them. There are reports in some locations of diseased birds falling dead from the sky. A report in June 2022 suggested the danger should be over and humans are not at risk although one individual thus far has been diagnosed with the disease. Virginians, however, should still take precautions.

Read full story

Will the tide turn on General Hospital againts Carly and in favor of Nina?

On General Hospital both Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) and Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) have withheld information that affected others. Nina kept Sonny Corinthos ( Maurice Benard) away from his family for 9 months when he had amnesia and Carly has gone above and beyond to make sure Willow Tait (Katelynn MacMullen) never finds out that Nina is her birth mother. Now Willow has stage 4 leukemia and needs a bone marrow transplant fast and Carly is forced to admit the secret she has been hiding but which woman will viewers cast as the villain?

Read full story
1 comments

ABC gives two specific reasons why General Hospital star Indgo Rademacher's lawsuit should be dismissed

In October 2021 Ingo Rademacher was fired from his role as Jasper Jax on General Hospital because he refused the Covid vaccine. Steve Burton (Jason Morgan) was let go for the same reason as were father and son special effect crew members James and Timothy Wahl. Burton has moved on to portraying Harris Michaels on Days of Our Lives but the Wahls also filed a lawsuit claiming ABC did not have the right to force a medical procedure on employees. No information is available at this time on their litigation.

Read full story
1 comments

Prince Harry clarifies misconceptions about Spare on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Prince Harry was a guest on The Late Show Tuesday night January 10 to clarify an excerpt that was misquoted from his book Spare which was the number one best seller in the world on the first day. The audience gave him a standing ovation and chanted his name "Harry, Harry, Harry" over and over. The Duke of Sussex explained that he shared his military experience in a way that turned into it being said that he boasted about the number of Afghans he killed being 25. He clarified that this was taken out of context and those who read the book will understand what he really meant.

Read full story
1 comments

Only a few showed up to purchase Prince Harry's Spare in one location but the book has broken US and UK sales records

Spare did not get off to a good start in one local. CBS News reported yesterday that only a "trickle of customers" showed up at a UK bookstore to purchase Prince Harry's memoir "Spare." This may have been in part due to online preorders. One woman who was interviewed said she was not taking sides because she liked both Harry and his brother Prince William. The lack of a long line of people waiting to get their copy seemed to suggest that there was loyalty to the British monarchy and that the book might not do well.

Read full story
15 comments

Prince Harry shares his personal reason why he distrusts the paparazzi

Some people have complained that Prince Harry is whining and needs to get over the things he has been saying in interviews and in his book. One issue is his dislike of the British press but The Duke of Sussex has a very good reason for why he feels this way. I received my copy of Spare in the mail yesterday and about halfway through the memoir, there is a very disturbing incident. Harry shares that he believed his mother Princes Diana was in hiding and needed proof she was deceased and he asked to see photos from the night of her accident.

Read full story

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Victor enlists Kyle to take down Adam

Victor enlists Kyle's assistance to sabotage Adam. Wednesday on The Young and the Restless Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) pays a visit to Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) and tries to find out what is going on with her. He tells her that he and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) love Conner Newman (Judah Mackey) and will be there if she needs them. Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) shows up and tells his father that his help is not needed. Later Victor and Nikki discuss that something is going on with Chelsea because during Christmas dinner both Adam and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) were overly attentive to her but Vicki has not confided in her mother.

Read full story
1 comments

General Hospital viewers want answers regarding Austin and his secrets

General Hospital missed several golden opportunities for Dr. Britt Westborn (Kelly Thiebaud) to find true love. Fans were excited when she went on the run with Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) and the duo eventually made love. Any chance of romance was killed after GH fired Burton at the end of 2021 and viewers were distraught because JaBritt or Brason had real chemistry. GH fans never really warmed up to the possibility of Britt falling for Cody Bell ( Josh Kelly) but there was growing hope for her and Austin Gatlin Holt (Roger Howarth) because they became close when he found out about her diagnosis Huntington's disease.

Read full story
1 comments

Quinn Redeker left a legacy for fans of Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless

Quinn Redeker was a household name for soap fans from the late 1970s, until the mid 1990s because he had theroles of two very memoorable daytime characters. He portrayed the villainous Alex Marshall from 1979 to 1987, on Days of Our Lives and, from 1987 to 1994, he played wealthy businessman Rex Sterling who married Katherine Chancellor (Jeannie Cooper) on The Young and the Restless.

Read full story
Virginia State

Will King Charles retain the relationship with Virginia that Queen Elizabeth had?

Should King Charles visit America will he stop in Virginia?. Royal expert Marlene Koenig once said that Virginia was the state most visited by the late Queen Elizabeth II whose last trek to the Commonwealth was in 2007 after the Virginia Tech shootings. When the Monarch passed away in September 2022 her relationship with the State was reflected upon and Senator Tim Kaine said her demise would be felt personally.

Read full story
7 comments

Prince Harry implies that being the Spare took a toll on his mental health

Prince Harry's tell-all Spare arrives today in mailboxes and on bookshelves but there is little left to wonder about the memoir. The Duke of Sussex has done interviews on GMA, 60 Minutes and Britain's ITV and the media has published excerpts from the book. One theme that has been constant is that the youngest son of King Charles and the late Princess Diana has been dealing with his role as the second son for most of his life and Daily Mail reveals it has taken a toll on his mental health.

Read full story
7 comments

Shemar Moore announces that he is about to become a first time father

Criminal Minds star and former The Young and the Restless cast member and Soul Train host Shemar Moore is living proof that sometimes the old adage that good things come to those who wait is true. The 52-year-old actor has been waiting a long time in hopes o becoming a father and now is expecting his first child. The actor is very excited and USA Today reports that Moore thought "that ship had sailed" but he broke the news on Monday on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Read full story
1 comments

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Audra's accusation leads Devon to make a life altering final decision

Tuesday on The Young and the RestlessDevon Hamilton (Bryton James) finds himself at a low point and questioning his ability to make business decisions. Just before she was fired by Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) pointed out to Devon that as a CEO he had been deceived by her, Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic), and Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) which leads him to make a life-altering decision.

Read full story

Royal biographer says a palace employee leaked info about Prince Harry and not Queen Consort Camilla

The Queen Consort is the first royal to have someone defend them against Harry's claims. Whatever you may believe or not believe related to Prince Harry's allegations in his memoir "Spare" his stepmother Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles just confirmed a narrative that the Duke of Sussex has not deviated from. In the Netflix documentary and the interviews with Anderson Cooper and Michael Strahan the youngest son of King Charles has maintained that the royal family feeds information to the press. He said they do their explaining and complaining g by planting stories in the press that are attributed to royal insiders and credible sources.

Read full story
6 comments

Queen Consort Camilla's biographer defends her against Prince Harry's allegations

Camilla is the first royal to respond to Prince Harry's allegations. During his interviews with Andersons Cooper and Michael Strahan Prince Harry suggested that his stepmother Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles leaked information to the press related to private conversations between human Prince William. Harry has said the royals leak information to the press when it suits their own needs and that he felt sacrificed by Camilla in order to bolster her own reputation. A representative for the wife of King Charles has come forward to let the world know that someone else in the palace leaked the information but is this true or only an attempt to take the heat away from the Queen?

Read full story
12 comments

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Tucker and Audra cause problems for Phyllis and Nate

On The Young and the Restless, both Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) are vulnerable right now. Nate's misguided attempt to help Victoria Newman ( Amelia Heinle) take over CHancellor-Winters was a big fail and he was fired and now is alienated from his cousins Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) and Lily Winters (Christel Khalil). Phyllis feels like the town pariah because she lost her job at Marchetti and Summer Newman Abbott (Allison Lanier) has turned her back on her.

Read full story
2 comments

Salome may have assisted with the birth of Christ as well as being a follower of His Ministry

In the Bible, it is common to see various people with the same name like Judas, James, John, and Mary. One biblical name that is familiar is Salome who is alleged to be the woman who asked for the head of John the Baptist. Scripture does not identify her by name but she shows up in Jewish history and is said to have lost her own head when she fell throw ice and was decapitated. Information has come to light in recent months that this name is ascribed to a young woman who was the midwife when Christ was born or assisted the midwife.

Read full story

Camilla Parker Bowles will not respond publicly to Prince Harry's accusations

Camilla Parker Bowles has taken one for the royal team. During his 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper on Sunday night, Prince Harry made a startling but not totally unexpected accusation about Camilla, Queen Consort. The Duke of Sussex said his stepmother had been leaking stories about his family to the British media "as part of her campaign to “rehabilitate her image.” He added that it had been quite a while since he had spoken with Camilla or other members of the royal family and said he had been “sacrificed” on Camilla’s “personal P.R. altar.”

Read full story
21 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy