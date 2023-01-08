Prince William has allegedly responded to Prince Harry's revelations about him in Spare

Prince William King Charles III and Prince Harry Photo by Today screenshot

Prince William has not responded to allegations he fought with his brother

Prince Harry's book Spare will arrive on Tuesday and several shocking allegations have already been leaked in the press. The Duke of Sussex accuses his brother Prince William of grabbing him by the collar and kicking him in the floor in 2018 and said that William's daughter Princess Charlotte was the reason for the issues just before his wedding between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. Children are usually off limits and many wonder why Charlotte was included in the book but whatever her father is thinking he is remaining silent thus far.

Prince Harry has received a lot of criticism for bringing his niece into the mix but William Prince of Wales has not allowed this newest revelation to cause him to break protocol and respond to the allegations until now. Among his other allegations is that the royals motto of never complain never explain is only a motto and he accuses his family of planting stories in the press to make him and his wife Meghan Markle look bad. Spare was released early in Spain and is causing some jaw-dropping moments.

Variety, however, is quoting "palace sources" who say William Prince of Wales is furious with his younger brother for calling him his arch nemesis and revealing personal details of their relationship publically. Vanity Fair reveals that the news from Buckingham Palace is that Prince William will never forgive his younger sibling but for some reason, Prince Harry believes airing the dirty royal laundry will lead to his getting his father and brother back but if palace insiders are correct that is not going to happen at least not now.