Days of Our Lives fans wonder: Who will inherit Titan and the Kiriakis fortune?

Maggie and Victor Photo by Theresa Uhsir screenshot

There may be a fight for the Kiriakis fortune

John Anniston's death has devastated fans and eventually his Days of Our Lives character Victor Kiriakis will have to die and be laid to rest. This will lead to a lot of drama because Victor held tight to the reins of his vast fortune and Titan Industries. He pitted his children, grandchildren, and nephews against each other while dangling his empire in front of them like a carrot.

Once the dust settles and the will is read there is sure to be a lot of infighting regarding who will take the helm. DOOL viewers are wondering how this will play out and who will be the beneficiary or beneficiaries of the spoils? Days of Our Lives has not said how they will handle Victor's death and John Aniston's last scene was on December 26. Perhaps this will be simple and everything will be left to Maggie Horton Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers) and she will rule with an iron thumb and prove she can be as ruthless as her late husband was.

It would be fun to see a ruthless side of Maggie but fans may not like that too much. In addition to Victor's widow, the possible contenders for the Kiriakis empire include Victor's nephew Justin Kiriakis ( Wally Kurth) and his sons Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) and Sonny Kiriakis (Grant Tinker). Victor's grandson Brady Black ( Eric Martsolf) and his nephew Xander Kiriakis(Paul Telfer) might also be looking for a cut of the family fortune so stay tuned to Days of Our Lives to find out what happens next.