The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Devon busts Audra and Tucker while Ashley is caught in the crossfire

Ashley and Tucker Photo by Y&R screenshot

The best-laid plans of mice and men

Monday's episode of The Young and the Restless brings several reveals that Y&R fans have been waiting for. Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) will corner Audra Charles (Zuleyka Charles) with Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) as a witness and grill her about her association with his father. Devon has found out that Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) and Audra have the same distinctive text tone and that a company owned by Tucker paid off Audra's student loans. Ms. Charles will try to downplay everything but Lily says she should be fired and escorted out of the building.

Meanwhile, Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) will turn to Tucker after a heated discussion with Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) about Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters). She shows up at his hotel room and the two make love but Ashley pretends it does not mean they will be getting back together. Devon shows up and accuses his dad of trying to take over his company and says he will no longer be a part o his life or spend time with his grandson Dominic Chancellor (River and Rain Ware). Tucker tries but can not convince his son that he was not plotting against him and when Devon leaves Ashley taunts McCall.

She says she never trusted him and will make him think she was only pretending to be interested in him. When she leaves Tucker slams the door and throws some papers across the room. He later goes to the Glam Club where he runs into Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and asks if she is ready to burn it all down. Spoilers tease that these two might hook up but in the meantime, Tucker's plans for Genoa City domination and reclaiming Ashley seem to have gone up in smoke.