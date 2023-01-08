General Hospital Spoilers: Port Charles teens find they need to turn to their mothers with their current situations

Joss breaks Cam's heart Photo by Screenshot King screenshot

Port Charles teens bond with their mothers

Last week on General Hospital Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) was attacked by the hook killer and saved by Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) and Dev Heller (Evan Hoffler). When she later got the news that Britt died Joss broke down in front of her mother Carly Spencer (Laura Wright). She shared that she ended things with Cameron Webber (Will Lipton) and broke his heart and Carly told her daughter that whenever she is in trouble she should always call on her. Spoilers reveal that during the week of January 9-13, Cam and Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) will also be sharing their current situations with their mothers Liz Webber (Rebecca Herbst) and Portia Robinson (Brooke Kerr).

Joss withheld some things from Carly as she did not tell her she slept with Dex but Carly has a radar for detecting things and if Josslyn does not reveal that she cheated on Cam her mom will eventually suspect it and pry the truth out of her. These two seem destined for more mother-daughter moments in the near future. Meanwhile, Cam is going to talk to Liz and it's probably about the fact that Joss dumped him. This is not going to be easy and Spencer Cassadine ( Nicholas Chaves) has already planted the seed that Dex is involved. At some point Cam may realize or Joss might tell him she slept with Heller which will only bring him more pain.

General Hospital spoilers say Portia is going to be upset by what her daughter tells her so she might learn that Spencer and Trina tried to lure the hook killer out by pretending to be a couple. Dr. Robinson won't like hearing that her daughter used herself as bait or that she is teaming up with Spencer. Perhaps like Carly did Portia will have to assure her child that she is not responsible for Britt's death. be sure to tune in this coming week and find out how all of this works out.