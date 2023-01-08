Sheila's trial brings two soap vets to The Bold and the Beautiul

Kimberlin Brown and Brad Bell Photo by B&B screenshot

Rodney Van Johnson joins The Bold and the Beautiful

Former Passions cast member Rodney Van Johnson recently shared with Soap Opera Digest that he was asked by The Bold and the Beautiful to "Come play in their sandbox." Soap in Depth reports that he will first appear on January 8 as the lawyer representing Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Last week Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) decided to help Ms. Carter get out of jail and blackmailed Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jackie Wood) into not trying to have Shelia prosecuted or Bill will reveal that Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) shot him years ago so Bill more than likely hired this attorney.

Johnson has had roles on daytime dramas on each Network as he portrayed T.C. Russell on NBC's Passions, as Sebastian Dupre on ABC’s Port Charles, and played Trey Stark on The Young and the Restless on CBS. In addition to Rodney Johnson being hired by The Bold and the Beautiful Joe Lando is returning as Judge Craig MacMullen on January 9 so some great courtroom drama is ahead.

Joe Lando returns to B&B

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful may recall that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) called in a favor and got Judge MacMullen (JoeLando) to side in Katy Logan Spencer's favor during the custody hearing in 2018. Michael Fairman TV has revealed that Lando will reprise the role on January 9 and will be the judge who presides over Sheila's trial. Lando's soap roles include portraying Jake Harrison on One Life to Live and MacAuley West on Guiding Light.