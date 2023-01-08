Opinion: Revelations in Spare may have put Prince Harry and his family’s lives in danger

Prince Harry stirs up controversy Photo by 60 Minutes screenshot

Prince Harry's loose lips could bring trouble

Anticipation for the release of the memoir of Prince Harry is growing in the midst of new tidbits from the book that are being dropped by news outlets. The Duke of Sussex is also going to give two interviews on Sunday and one on Monday to promote Spare. The old adage that loose lips sink ships certainly seems to apply at this point as a startling new revelation from the book and it could be dangerous. The Duke of Sussex broke a code he was to abide by when he was in the armed forces and according to the AP in his book says he killed 25 Afghans.

In addition to this admission, Harry said he did not think of the Afghan soldiers as human but as chess pieces to be removed. are military personnel who served with Harry who say he has now put his own life and that of his wife and children in danger and should just "Shut up." The Duke has complained about not having enough security since the royal family stopped paying for his protection once he left the UK and now there are Taliban who are angry at his admission and could possibly come after him.

"Mr. Harry! The ones you killed were not chess pieces, they were humans; they had families who were waiting for their return,” prominent Taliban member Anas Haqqani wrote Friday on Twitter".

It's not clear what Prince Harry was thinking but this revelation from Spare has ruffled more feathers than anything previous that has been reported. The comments were also addressed by Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the spokesperson for the Taliban-led Afghan foreign affairs ministry,

"The western occupation of Afghanistan is truly an odious moment in human history and comments by Prince Harry is a microcosm of the trauma experienced by Afghans at the hands of occupation forces who murdered innocents without any accountability,"

Thus far the British royal family has not commented on anything that has been revealed to be in the book. Spare is due to be released on Tuesday, January 10.