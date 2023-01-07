General Hospital Spoilers: When Finn realizes Liz chose Nikolas over him it will be the final nail in their relationship

Photo by GH screenshot

Nikolas has Liz in the middle of a mess

Nikolas Cassadine ( Marcus Coloma) has pulled Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) into his twisted world and it could cost her everything. Liz knew Nik was holding a pregnant Esme Prince (Avery Kristan Pohl) captive at Wyndemere and when Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) saw the prenatal vitamins she lied that she had an affair with the Cassadien Prince and was carrying his child.

Liz later lied again and said she miscarried and spoilers suggest Finn will figure out she was covering for Nikolas and Esme. Finn will realize that she put everything on the line to help her ex and that was collateral damage. Lix chose to help Nik and it has all been in vain because Esmecould rat them out. No one can be certain that Ms. Prince really has amnesia so she is a ticking time bomb who could expose Liz and Nikolas.

Marcus Coloma was fired by General Hospital a few weeks ago and nothing has been said about recasting the character. Fans are wondering what Coloma's exit means but no details have come forth. Heather Webber (Alley Mills) who claims to be the hook killer said she was going to make one more attack and it would prove Esme is not the killer. is it possible she might murder Nikolas in an attempt to avenge her daughter? If Nik dies it will be Esme's word against Liz once her memory returns and Finn will probably want nothing more to do with Nurse Webber once all the sordid details come to light.