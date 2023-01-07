General Hospital spoilers: Stella may turn Portia's dream wedding into a nightmare

Aunt Stella Photo by Teresa Gonzalez screenshot

Stella could stop the wedding

General Hospital fans have been wondering when the truth about Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) being the bio dad of Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) will come to light. The writers seem to be putting the pieces together although it is taking an unusually long time. Stella Henry (Vernee Watson) had her DNA tested and found out that she had a relative in Port Charles but this was pushed to the back burner when Stella also found a relationship in London and left town for a long time to visit.

Next Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) and Portia Robinson (Brooke Kerr) were trapped in a basement filled with gas and Jordan heard Portia say she had to tell Trina about her dad. Jordan later overheard Portia make a phone call about genetic testing when they thought Marshall Ashford was schizophrenic. She confronted Dr. Robinson who never actually admitted that Marcus Taggert (Real Andrews) was not Trina's bio dad.

Trina recently told Curtis that she loved him and he and Portia are planning a Valentine's Day wedding but General Hospital fans don't believe it will take place. Spoilers tease that Aunt Stella might be the one to stop the nuptials by objecting and telling the truth. Jordan covered for Stella and allowed Curtis to believe she is the one who did not mail the divorce papers so now spoilers suggest that Stella might return the favor. Jordan could confide in "Auntee" or perhaps Stella will figure it out on her own. The wedding is 6 weeks away so fans can expect some things in Port Charles to accelerate as the date gets closer.