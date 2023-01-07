Prince Harry comes under fire for placing Princess Charlotte in the middle of Meghan and Princess Kate wedding drama

Princess Charlotte Photo by The list screenshot

Is Prince Harry alienating his family?

Comments on a Newsweek story related to Prince Harry's book Spare indicate that public sentiment is against him because he brought his niece Princess Charlotte into the alleged wedding feud between Meghan Markle and Princess Kate. News outlets have differed on what actually took place but the gist of it is this. Some reports said Meghan caused Kate to cry during a wedding rehearsal and other sided with Markle who says her sister-in-law apologized and sent her flowers. Although the royal family is snot responding to the excerpts that are being released Harry might be deepening the rift and alienating himself from them.

Prince Harry has already shocked the public when he revealed that his brother Prince William grabbed him by the collar and knocked him to the floor in 2019. Noe he has come under fire because Newsweek indicates he discusses the incident with his niece in his book but he was not a first-hand witness. to whatever took place. A number of readers said that children are off limits and Harry had no business dragging Princess Charlotte into the mix and writing about her in Spare. Harry says the problem between his wife and his sister-in-law came when Charlotte began crying because her bridesmaid dress was too big.

Public sentiment is against Harry for talking about Princess Charlotte

Some who commented on the claims made by the Duke of Sussex said they wonder how much input Meghan has in Spare because her husband was taking her side when he was not an eyewitness to the situation Prince Harry is being called on the carpet for what he said about his niece and some wonder what the point is to bring Prince William's daughter into the situation. Prince Harry says he desires his father and brother back but as new details about Spare come forward prior to the January 10 release along with the Duke of Sussex giving three interviews to promote the book any reconciliation probably will not be possible any time soon.