Kelly Thiebaud reveals the truth about why she left General Hospital

Kelly Thiebaud wants to expand her career

General Hospital fans are still talking about the emotional scenes between Brit Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) and Liesl Obrecht that brought many viewers to tears. It was announced last year that Thiebaud was leaving GH to return to Station 19 on ABC primetime where she portrayed Eva Mendez. Soaps.com is revealing that the actress recently explained this was not the real reason she left her popular character behind.

Thiebaud says she is in a long-distance relationship and her boyfriend is not able to come to America. She added that being on contract on General Hospital also did not allow her the time she needed to explore her dreams and goals. Kelly did not address whether or not she opted for recurring status on GH or if the powers that be were not willing to work with her. They certainly gave her a great send-off and allowed "the Britch" who came to Port Charles as an evil villain to die a hero.

Life goes on in Port Charles

The actress did not say whether she is on a contract or recurring with Station 19 but the show is obviously allowing her the time to explore her career. Back in Port Charles on Friday Obrecht was in rare form as she decided to avenge her daughter's death and stuffed a napkin in the mouth of Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) who is a patient in General Hospital.

She is prepared to kill her because she believes this is the woman who "hooked" her daughter and caused her to die. Nina Reeves (Susan Watros) stopped her aunt by pointing out she would not want to kill a pregnant mother and her baby. Best of luck to Kelly Thiebaud in pursuing her dream goals as life moves on in Port Charles without Britt.