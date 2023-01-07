The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Jack kicks Ashley out of the Abbott home and she sleeps with Tucker

Jack and Ashley Photo by Y& R screenshot

Jack and Ashley are tired of each other's games

Tension has been mounting for some time on The Young and the Restless between Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) and Jack Abbott ( Peter Bergman). All of their contentions is related to their former lovers Diane Jenkins(Susan Walters) and Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John). The siblings recently had a heated argument where Ashley says she does not want Diane anywhere around. She had earlier walked in on a close moment between her brother and his ex and demanded to know what was going on.

Jack fires back at her into her but Ashley would not back down or promise to leave Diane alone. Finally, he's had enough and Jack tells Ashley to get out of his house and she looked stunned. Spoilers for The Young and the Restless suggest Ashley will go to Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) and eventually end up sleeping with him. This will no doubt lead to chaos because Jack can’t stand Tucker just like Ashley hates Diane. Tucker has a friends-with-benefits relationship with Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) even though her heart is with Noah Newman ( Rory Gibson) and she knows McCalln is hung up on Ashley.

Devon Hamilton (Bryton James has noticed that Tucker and Audra have the same distinct cellphone ringtone and called someone to try to prove a connection between the two. Is Ashley falling for Tucker again or is she only trying to get back at her brother for not getting rid of Diane? How will Audra react when she finds out that her boss has finally gotten the woman he says he really loves? What will Ashely think when she finds out Tucker has been sleeping with Audra while proclaiming his love for her? Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to find out how these messy situations are resolved.