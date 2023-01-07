Intense exercise may lead to cardiovascular problems for older males

Intense exercise can put older men at risk for cardiovascular disease Photo by Raiden Motivation screenshot

A theory might be a reality

In May 2012 my husband's oldest living brother died suddenly at age 60 of a massive heart attack and people were in shock. He was a champion bodybuilder and a male model who ate healthily took supplements and worked out at the gym on a regular basis. Everyone was shocked and for an entire year, people kept saying "But he was the healthy one". When not long after this one of my husband's childhood friends who also was a bodybuilder with huge biceps and triceps died of a heart attack in his late 50s I formed a theory.

Both of them like some famous athletes professional wrestlers and champion weightlifters had extremely large arm muscles that looked as if they would burst. I wondered if perhaps they were stressing their arteries and causing them to narrow. Vein Specialists have concluded that high-impact workouts can indeed put a strain on veins and while I cannot say with certainty that is what happened to my brother-in-law and my husband's friend or other athletes the possibility remains.

Bodybuilder Photo by Raiden Motivation

A word of caution

.Although what I was thinking has not been proven beyond the shadow of a doubt News Medical Life Sciences has presented evidence of something similaar which is that intense exercise encourages coronary artery calcification which happens after cholesterol, plaque, and fat form in your arteries for about 5 years.

Circulation is reporting that exercise and physical activity are generally associated with a "lower risk for coronary events". They reference "a cross-sectional study in middle-aged and older male athletes" and found "increased coronary artery calcification (CAC) and atherosclerotic plaques, which were related to the amount and intensity of lifelong exercise".

The conclusion was that exercise volume was not an issue but the intensity of exercise made a big difference. This is something to keep in mind as well as the old age of doing all things in moderation.