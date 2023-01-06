The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Lily and Summer devastate Billy and Kyle

Kyle and Summer Photo by Soap Opera spoilers sceenshot

Lily and Billy

Friday on The Young and the Restless two couples Skyle and Blily are in a fight for survival. Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) has been trying to let Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) down easy and he said he was going to fight for them. The duo went to counseling only to find out what viewers have known for quite some time. The only thing this couple really had in common is the fact that they were working together for Chancellor-Winters. Without that connection since Billy quit his job they have been drifting apart.

Billy and Lily discuss their situation at the Glam club and the tension between them is think yet he believes their relationship is worth holding onto. Lily abruptly tells him “We don’t need to keep doing this, right? We can’t keep doing this,” then kisses him on the cheek and walks away leaving Billy looking devastated. Celeb Dirty Laundry spoilers say next week Billy will announce to Chelsea that he and Lily are officially over so it sounds like he has finally accepted it.

Summer and Kyle

Spoilers tease that Summer Newman Abbott (Allison Lanier) may soon find out she is expecting a child but in the meantime, her life is spiraling out of control. Summer had seemed to be supporting Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) and choosing his mom Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) over her own mother Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford). Spoilers teased that it was only a matter of time before her real feelings came out and on Wednesday she opened up to her brother Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziatti) and shade how she truly felt.

Summer had been putting on an act in order to support her husband and shared with her brother that she blames Diane for everything that is currently going on. She later went to Marchetti and told Kyle they needed to talk and she was abrupt with her mother-in-law when she saw her. On Friday Summer tells Kyle that she cannot take any more of the drama and is tired of being concerned about Jeremy Stark (James Hyde).

The two have a heated argument and each blames the other's mother for Jeremy being in Genoa City. Summer stuns her husband when she says wants to go back to Milan for a fashion show and take Harrison Abbott (Kellen Enriques ) with her. Kyle is shocked but Summer insists she is not running away and only needs some time away from what is going on in Genoa City but says she won't go if Kyle objects.