The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Lily and Summer devastate Billy and Kyle

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rRf44_0k58bcaL00
Kyle and SummerPhoto bySoap Opera spoilers sceenshot

Lily and Billy

Friday on The Young and the Restless two couples Skyle and Blily are in a fight for survival. Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) has been trying to let Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) down easy and he said he was going to fight for them. The duo went to counseling only to find out what viewers have known for quite some time. The only thing this couple really had in common is the fact that they were working together for Chancellor-Winters. Without that connection since Billy quit his job they have been drifting apart.

Billy and Lily discuss their situation at the Glam club and the tension between them is think yet he believes their relationship is worth holding onto. Lily abruptly tells him “We don’t need to keep doing this, right? We can’t keep doing this,” then kisses him on the cheek and walks away leaving Billy looking devastated. Celeb Dirty Laundry spoilers say next week Billy will announce to Chelsea that he and Lily are officially over so it sounds like he has finally accepted it.

Summer and Kyle

Spoilers tease that Summer Newman Abbott (Allison Lanier) may soon find out she is expecting a child but in the meantime, her life is spiraling out of control. Summer had seemed to be supporting Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) and choosing his mom Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) over her own mother Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford). Spoilers teased that it was only a matter of time before her real feelings came out and on Wednesday she opened up to her brother Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziatti) and shade how she truly felt.

Summer had been putting on an act in order to support her husband and shared with her brother that she blames Diane for everything that is currently going on. She later went to Marchetti and told Kyle they needed to talk and she was abrupt with her mother-in-law when she saw her. On Friday Summer tells Kyle that she cannot take any more of the drama and is tired of being concerned about Jeremy Stark (James Hyde).

The two have a heated argument and each blames the other's mother for Jeremy being in Genoa City. Summer stuns her husband when she says wants to go back to Milan for a fashion show and take Harrison Abbott (Kellen Enriques ) with her. Kyle is shocked but Summer insists she is not running away and only needs some time away from what is going on in Genoa City but says she won't go if Kyle objects.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# The Young and the Restless# Summer and Kyle# Billy and Lily

Comments / 1

Published by

I write, about breaking news, and current events. I wrote a newspaper column from 1997 to 2007 and have written for various online platforms since 2012 including Yahoo Contributor Network, Hubpages, and Vocal Media.

Roanoke, VA
53K followers

More from Cheryl E Preston

Virginia State

Will King Charles retain the relationship with Virginia that Queen Elizabeth had?

Should King Charles visit America will he stop in Virginia?. Royal expert Marlene Koenig once said that Virginia was the state most visited by the late Queen Elizabeth II whose last trek to the Commonwealth was in 2007 after the Virginia Tech shootings. When the Monarch passed away in September 2022 her relationship with the State was reflected upon and Senator Tim Kaine said her demise would be felt personally.

Read full story
3 comments

Prince Harry implies that being the Spare took a toll on his mental health

Prince Harry's tell-all Spare arrives today in mailboxes and on bookshelves but there is little left to wonder about the memoir. The Duke of Sussex has done interviews on GMA, 60 Minutes and Britain's ITV and the media has published excerpts from the book. One theme that has been constant is that the youngest son of King Charles and the late Princess Diana has been dealing with his role as the second son for most of his life and Daily Mail reveals it has taken a toll on his mental health.

Read full story
4 comments

Shemar Moore announces that he is about to become a first time father

Criminal Minds star and former The Young and the Restless cast member and Soul Train host Shemar Moore is living proof that sometimes the old adage that good things come to those who wait is true. The 52-year-old actor has been waiting a long time in hopes o becoming a father and now is expecting his first child. The actor is very excited and USA Today reports that Moore thought "that ship had sailed" but he broke the news on Monday on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Read full story
1 comments

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Audra's accusation leads Devon to make a life altering final decision

Tuesday on The Young and the RestlessDevon Hamilton (Bryton James) finds himself at a low point and questioning his ability to make business decisions. Just before she was fired by Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) pointed out to Devon that as a CEO he had been deceived by her, Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic), and Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) which leads him to make a life-altering decision.

Read full story

Royal biographer says a palace employee leaked info about Prince Harry and not Queen Consort Camilla

The Queen Consort is the first royal to have someone defend them against Harry's claims. Whatever you may believe or not believe related to Prince Harry's allegations in his memoir "Spare" his stepmother Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles just confirmed a narrative that the Duke of Sussex has not deviated from. In the Netflix documentary and the interviews with Anderson Cooper and Michael Strahan the youngest son of King Charles has maintained that the royal family feeds information to the press. He said they do their explaining and complaining g by planting stories in the press that are attributed to royal insiders and credible sources.

Read full story
2 comments

Queen Consort Camilla's biographer defends her against Prince Harry's allegations

Camilla is the first royal to respond to Prince Harry's allegations. During his interviews with Andersons Cooper and Michael Strahan Prince Harry suggested that his stepmother Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles leaked information to the press related to private conversations between human Prince William. Harry has said the royals leak information to the press when it suits their own needs and that he felt sacrificed by Camilla in order to bolster her own reputation. A representative for the wife of King Charles has come forward to let the world know that someone else in the palace leaked the information but is this true or only an attempt to take the heat away from the Queen?

Read full story
8 comments

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Tucker and Audra cause problems for Phyllis and Nate

On The Young and the Restless, both Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) are vulnerable right now. Nate's misguided attempt to help Victoria Newman ( Amelia Heinle) take over CHancellor-Winters was a big fail and he was fired and now is alienated from his cousins Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) and Lily Winters (Christel Khalil). Phyllis feels like the town pariah because she lost her job at Marchetti and Summer Newman Abbott (Allison Lanier) has turned her back on her.

Read full story
2 comments

Camilla Parker Bowles will not respond publicly to Prince Harry's accusations

Camilla Parker Bowles has taken one for the royal team. During his 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper on Sunday night, Prince Harry made a startling but not totally unexpected accusation about Camilla, Queen Consort. The Duke of Sussex said his stepmother had been leaking stories about his family to the British media "as part of her campaign to “rehabilitate her image.” He added that it had been quite a while since he had spoken with Camilla or other members of the royal family and said he had been “sacrificed” on Camilla’s “personal P.R. altar.”

Read full story
18 comments

General Hospital fans are waiting for Carly's downfall which appears to be soon

GH fans want Carly to reap what she has been sowing. General Hospital viewers have had a love-hate relationship with Carly Corinthos Spencer (Laura Wright) ever since she married and planned to sleep with Jason Morgan (Steve Burton). Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) has been her latest arch-nemesis ever since Carly found out that Nina kept Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) away from his family.

Read full story
2 comments
Roanoke, VA

Hollins-Mill Mountain Winter Festival of New Works presents "I Live to Tell" January 12

The Hollins Mill Mountain collaboration does it again. In 2007 Mill Mountain Theatre began an ongoing partnership with the Playwright’s Lab at Hollins University that has helped Roanoke obtain an international reputation as an artistic home for new work since that program was first launched. This connection has led to a new play that will be available from Thursday, January 12- Sunday, January 15.

Read full story

Royal family supporters are coming fast and furious against Prince Harry

Prince Harry's detractors are coming out of the woodwork. There was silence from Britain's royal family regarding Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries but now with the release of his book Spare only a few days away alleged palace insiders are coming out of the woodwork to attack the Duke of Sussex. The Daily Beast has printed severe articles today where unnamed sources have suggested that Harry's actions led to the decline in the health of Queen Elizabeth and that King Charles is heartbroken and Prince William is "burning."

Read full story
4 comments

Annika Noelle celebrates a milestone on The Bold and the Beautiful

It seems like only yesterday that Annika Noelle began portraying Hope Logan Spencer on The Bold and the Beautiful but it has actually been 14 years. She began her run as the daughter of Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) and Brooke Logan Forrester ( Katherine Kelly Lang) on January 8, 2018, and is celebrating that milestone. The actress says she auditioned for the role with her natural color hair but did not think she would get the part because all the other women were blonde or dyed blonde and she was surprised to receive a callback.

Read full story
1 comments

Royal supporters strike back at Prince Harry and suggest his actions affected Queen Elizabeth's health

Queen Elizabeth lived 96 years and passed away a little over a year after the death of her husband Prince Phillip who was 99. Her official cause of death was "old age" although some thought she had grieved for her late husband. According to The Hill it seems that in an attempt to get back at Prince Harry for his attacks on the royal family, there are palace insiders are suggesting that his actions had an effect on his grandmother's health and her death. In the Netflix Docuseries Harry & Meghan as well as in the 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper Harry suggests that when palace insiders speak they are getting their information straight from King Charles III and Prince William.

Read full story
6 comments

The increase in the price of eggs may affect the Passover and Easter/Resurrection Sunday seasons

Passover celebratesthe night the death angel passed over the children of Israel based on Exodus chapter 12 in the Bible. In 2023 this observance begins at sundown on April 5 and lasts until April 13. Easter AKA Resurrection Sunday is an acknowledgment of Christ's resurrection from the dead. and takes place on the first Sunday after the first full moon after the Spring Equinox which is on April 9 this year and eggs are important in the meals of both religious observances.

Read full story
10 comments
Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg residents prepare for the grand opening of HomeGoods in River Ridge Mall

In October 2022 WSET reported that major retailer HomeGoods a chain home furnishing store owned by TJX would soon be coming to Lynchburg. The retailer has over 500 stores in the US and has been seeking applicants since November 2022 who desire to work part-time at the new Lynchburg location. Everything seems to be on track for the retailer to open in less than two weeks.

Read full story
7 comments

The Bold and the Beautiful fans want the real Dollar Bill Spencer to please stand up and for Justin Barber to return

Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Justin Barber (Aaron D Spears) were a dynamic dastardly duo for many years on The Bold and the Beautiful. The bromance ended after Justin tried to take over Spencer Industries and was willing to leave Bill in jail. B&B fans said as this storyline played out Bill and Justin had some of their best scenes bow things have taken a dark turn for Bill and Justin is nowhere around. Perhaps some of Bill's unexplainable behavior can be traced back to the fact that Justin betrayed him.

Read full story
5 comments

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Brooke and Taylor's odd new relationship gets even stranger this week

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful were stunned a few weeks back when Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) made a pact to dump Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and focus on themselves. Viewers' jaws dropped when the two hugged several times and each said that it felt good to be in the other's arms. Some who watch the CBS soap were even wondering if the writers were going to have the duo become a couple and now as everyone waits to see what transpires Soaps.com is reporting that the enemies turned friends will continue to pile the compliments on one another.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Prince Harry's pain has been written into his role as the "Spare"

Prince Harry is making waves and ruffling feathers because of the revelations in his bookSpare and there is a growing sentiment that he should not be airing his family's personal business. Be it right or be it wrong it is my opinion that Prince Harry has been deeply wounded and has been treated like the proverbial redheaded stepchild. He has lived his entire life in the shadow of his older brother Prince William who has been preparing to be king. This is something King Charles III shares with his firstborn but Harry cannot relate because he is no longer next in the line of succession since William had children.

Read full story

The alleged General Hospital curse has carried over into 2023

In 2022 General Hospital dealt with cast members who had surgery, Covid or other issues every single month. There were a number of recasts and sometimes the actors just were not on screen. At least 15 cast members were affected by various situations that kept them away from the GH set and the year ended with the untimely death of Sonya Eddy (Epiphany Johnson) and Joshua Benard ( Adam) falling and breaking his back after rock wall climbing with no protective gear.

Read full story

Prince William has allegedly responded to Prince Harry's revelations about him in Spare

Prince William has not responded to allegations he fought with his brother. Prince Harry's book Spare will arrive on Tuesday and several shocking allegations have already been leaked in the press. The Duke of Sussex accuses his brother Prince William of grabbing him by the collar and kicking him in the floor in 2018 and said that William's daughter Princess Charlotte was the reason for the issues just before his wedding between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. Children are usually off limits and many wonder why Charlotte was included in the book but whatever her father is thinking he is remaining silent thus far.

Read full story
36 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy