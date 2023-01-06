Prince Harry continues his quest to spread his truth

Prince William and Prince Harry Photo by GMA video screenshot

Prince Harry is spreading his truth around

The Duke of Sussex has been consistent in his narrative that he only wants the truth known. His memoir Spare will be released on January 10 and Prince Harry is going above and beyond to promote the story of his life. On Sunday night two interviews with the Prince will air one at 8:00,on 60 Minutes with Anderson Cooper, and another with British ITV at 9:00 pm. ABC is announcing that Harry will also talk to Michael Strahan Monday on Good Morning America.

Excerpts from Spare are being released and thus far we know that Harry says Prince William physically assaulted him by grabbing his collar ripping his necklace and causing him to fall to the floor. The 2019 incident left Harry dazed and lying on top of a dog bowl. He says when he got up he told William to get out. Harry tells Strahan that his mother Princess Diana would likely be disappointed in the strain in the relationship between her sons.

Will the truth set Prince Harry free?

Harry says that William is his beloved brother and also his arch-nemesis and says he has been referred to as the "Spare" and has been in competition with Prince William for most of his life. Strahan says the Prince has had to work hard to find himself and that the book will open eyes as well as jaw-dropping going from childhood to fatherhood.

The GMA host says that the book is also about the battle that Prince Harry has had with the press as well as how he coped with the death of his mother and how he is trying to heal. Prince Harry has stated that he believes once the truth is out it will lead to reconciliation with his family but the royals in Buckingham Palace may not feel the same way.