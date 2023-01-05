Did Britt Westbourne commit suicide rather than wait for Huntington's disease to kill her?

'

Britt and Obrecht Photo by Amanda Hammrick screenshot

Soap scenes are left to interpretation

When it comes to soap opera characters there are always various spins that can be put on storylines and sometimes writers make it this way on purpose to keep you guessing. At other times viewers infer things because of their own past experiences. This is what I did as the final scenes played out between Liesl Obrecht (Kathlene Gati) and Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) Wednesday on General Hospital.

Thiebaud left General Hospital to return to Station 19 where she had portrayed Eva Mendez, Britt has Huntington's disease so fans knew she would eventually succumb to it. Dr. Westbourne had a scratch on her chest compliments of the hook killer who uses poison. Obrecht was unaware of this and Britt delayed telling her mother what really happened to cause her to collapse on the floor.

GH fans wonder why Britt delayed Liesl getting her to the hospital

Britt delayed telling the truth as long as she could and perhaps she returned to the Haunted Star so she could die with her mother nearby. Britt kept stalling but when Liesl was shocked to see blood come out of her mouth Dr. Westbourne admitted she had been poisoned by the hook. It was a heart-wrenching moment to watch Obrecht

desperately trying to get her daughter to go to the hospital and Britt said it was too late. Fans are pointing out that Liesl could have gotten Britt to the hospital in time to be given the antidote and live. Is it possible that Britt chose to allow the poison to kill her so she would not have to suffer long-term as Huntington's took a slow painful toll.?

I thought of three men, one 22 and the other two in their 60s who simply got tired of their diabetes regimen and stopped taking their insulin and or prescription meds and died. One of them told his daughter that it was difficult trying to eat a healthy diet when he just wanted to eat what he loved. Had Britt fought to live and allowed her mother to get her to General Hospital and receive the antidote it only would have prolonged the inevitable and perhaps she saw what the hook did as a blessing in disguise to end her suffering.