General Hospital fans can't stop talking about Britt and Liesl in Wednesday's tear-jerker episode

Obrecht holds a dying Britt Photo by ABC GH screenshot

Britt and Liesl broke fans' hearts

Wednesday's episode of General Hospital was filled with action-packed drama that has fans conversing throughout various social media platforms. Viewers were saddened that Cameron Webber (Will Lipton) got his heart broken by Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) but most said she did the right thing by breaking up with him.

Ava Cassadine (Maura West) slapping Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) after he confessed that he was the father of Esme Prince's (Avery Kristen Pohl) baby was a moment fans had been waiting but what really broke viewers' hearts was Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) dying in Liesl Obrecht's (Kathleen Gati) arms. Following are a few of the comments that General Hospital fans have been leaving in Facebook groups.

"The amount of crying I did. I'm not sure if I'm alone here but these two have been favorites of mine for some time. I'm heartbroken for Obrecht. She may have not been the perfect mom but she did come around. They both have come around."

"I cried too"

"A very sad episode. But, did enjoy Ava slapping Nicholas"!

Britt dying in her mother's arms was heartbreaking and I cried for them both. Poor Liesl has lost both of her children plus Franco whom she loved as a son".

"Today was a tough episode. The scenes with Leisl and Britt were heartbreaking. Was hoping she would not be killed off in case she wanted to return later".

"I feel so sorry for Britt and Liesel. They didn’t deserve this".

The moment that caused me to sob uncontrollably was when Britt asked her mom to hold her as she died because Obrecht did not get to hold Nathan when he passed away. Kudos to Kelly Thiebaud and Kathlene Gati for their excellent performances and the way they were so believable as mother and daughter. Thanks to the General Hospital writers for penning such a moving episode and please keep up the good work.



