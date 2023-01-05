Did Prince William and Prince Harry have a Cain and Abel altercation?

Prince Harry and Prince William Photo by Real Royalty screenshot

A royal rumble between Harry and William

If you have believed that the British royals are always on their best behavior the Duke of Sussex will burst your bubble in his memoir if what is being said is true. It turns out that the sons of Princess Diana are quite human and have had Cain and Abel moments so to speak only one brother did not kill the other. CNN is reporting excerpts from Prince Harry’s book Spare where he alleges that his older brother Prince William physically attacked him.

The news hails from The Guardian which got its hands on a copy of the book but what allegedly took place probably will not shock those who have had moments with a sibling or know of brothers who were at odds and even came to blows. Harry is said to have stated that the incident took place after his older brother said of his wife Meghan Markle that she was “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive,”.

Prince William and Prince Harry Photo by Real Royalty screenshot

The book may reveal more difficulties between the brothers

Prince Harry according to the Guardian claims that the heir to the throne “grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and … knocked me to the floor,” Page Six is reporting that Harry is blaming Prince William and Kate Middleton for encouraging him to wear a Nazi outfit to a Halloween party. This is a revelation that might raise eyebrows because the Prince was an adult at the time and certainly capable of making his own decisions.

During an interview with Anderson Cooper that will air on 60 minutes Sunday night, the Duke says he wants his father and brother back but if Spare has any additional Cain and Able moments between Prince William and his younger brother it might make reconciliation difficult. Spare will be available in bookstores on January 10 and if you have a pre-order it should arrive by mail the same day.