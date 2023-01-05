Heather confesses to Ryan that she is the hook

The action is heating up in Port Charles

IS Heather really the hook killer? Photo by GH cast updates screenshot

General Hospital fans have been debating over whether or not Heather Webber (Allie Mills) is really the hook killer. It does not seem logical that she could escape custody so many times and also know the whereabouts of those close to Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali). There is also the issueof where she has been hiding her clothing and the actual hook and where she got the poison. However this turns out in the long-run spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry reveal that Heather swill confess to Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) in Thursday's episode that she is indeed the killer.

Ryan will become angry and demand that Heather turn herself in to save their daughter but spoilers also say that she might not be through attacking Port Charles residents. Heather is as crafty as Ryan and she knows he is not locked in and could use the information to her own advantage. Whatever comes next General Hospital fans are just thankful this storyline is finally moving along.

Things are not always what they seem in Port Charles which is why viewers came up with scenarios for why Heather was not the hook. It was thought that someone else was wearing a mask so they would look like Ms. Webber and one fan suggested that Heather had a twin who was Maggie the nanny who raised Esme Prince (Avery Kristan Pohl).it's becoming clear to more people each day that Esme is not the killer so hopefully the whole truth will soon be revealed on General Hospital..