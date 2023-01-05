General Hospital fans love the way Ava exposed Nikolas

Ava slaps Nikolas Photo by GH screenshot

The slap heard round the soap world

General Hospital fans had been waiting for the truth about Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) and Esme Prince ( Avery Kristen Pohl) to come to light and the writers could not have penned it any better than what took place on Wednesday. Laura Collins (Genie Francis) could tell Ava Jerome (Maura West) was hiding something from her and she also picked up on the fact that something was not quite right with Spencer Cassadine (Nichola Chaves) and his father.

The pieces of the puzzle came together when Nikolas, Spencer, Trina Robinson (Tabyanna Alit) Ava, Laura, and Liz Webber (Rebecca Herbst) were outside of Esme's hospital room and heard that an ultrasound was being ordered. Ava tried to get Dante Falconeri ( Dominic Zampragna) to tell her how far along Ms. Prince was but he could not divulge that information. She turned to her ex-husband in front of those gathered and demanded to know if he were the father of Esme's unborn child.

The drama will keep coming

When Nikolas said yes, Trina's eyes widened in surprise, Spencer looks satisfied, Elizabeth has a "I told you so" expression on her face, Dante seems inquisitive and Laura looked absolutely stunned. When Ava slapped the Cassadine Prince it was a moment worth waiting for and on social media sites, fans are saying they are ecstatic that Ava finally got her moment because Nikolas has made a mess of everyone's lives.

Now that the truth is out Spencer can breathe a sigh of relief because he had not told anyone that his father had slept with his former girlfriend. The truth was revealed without his opening his mouth and Dante will now have lots of questions for Nikolas. General Hospital fans are finally getting the scenes they have been waiting for and disagree on whether or not Esme really has amnesia so let's hope the action keeps on coming.