Kanye "Ye" West is still considered missing and fans are cconcerned

Kanye West is allegedly missing Photo by Piers Morgan Youtube screenshot

Where in the world is Kanye West?

Kanye West AKA Ye has allegedly been missing since mid December after his former business manager Thomas St. John tried to have the entertainer served with papers related to a lawsuit. St. John claims Ye failed to pay him for an 18-month contracted assignment as his senior financial advisor. West was last seen on December 14 by a photographer who saw him attending a church service in Los Angeles according to the Daily Mail UK.

Newsweek reports that legal documents show St. John and his lawyers have attempted to serve Kanye via mail at his home and as well as other multiple addresses. They also contacted a law group West gave as a contact but the firm (which was not named) has since indicated they have no affiliation with West.

Ye's Twitter account was suspended last year because of his constant anti-Semetic posts and his online followers have been expressing concern. Now some have jokingly asked if he was abducted by the Illuminati but Kanye might simply be laying low to avoid being served with a 4.5 million lawsuit. He lost his billionaire status last year after Adidas dropped him for associating with Donald Trump and saying things that suggest he is anti-Semitic. Fans have been bringing up his social media posts where he made jokes a while back about the alleged secret society.

"I've got question about 'the illuminati' … what is it exactly ??? … and why do people think pop stars have a membership???!!! LOL," West tweeted, per a 2010 report from MTV.

"Is illuminati and devil worshipping like the same thing … do they have a social network that celebs can sign up for?" "Question… can you devil worship on the new iphone??? LOL!!!Kanye

Hopefully, Kanye West will show up and face the music so be on the lookout for updates.