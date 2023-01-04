Kendrick Cross joins General Hospital as Detective Bennett

There's a new Sherrif (of sorts) in Port Charles

Tuesday on General Hospital a new member of the PCPD showed up on the peer to question Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud ) about the hook killer. He gave his name as Detective Bennett and is portrayed by Kendrick Cross. The actor/director is known for Ambitions (2019) Genius, Queen Sugar, and A Sisterly Christmas, in 2021, and Rap Sh*t, Stranger Things, Our Time, Terror Lake, and The Wonder Years in 2022.

Cross will be recurring on General Hospital and shared the news of his new gig with his social media followers. “Welp I guess the news is out!!! Might as well let ya know that ya boy is on General Hospital.  Been holding on to this secret for weeks lol huge huge shout out to @entlab.la they saw the vision and hopped right on board!!! It’s only going up from here… New episodes coming soon…!!! #LetsGo”

General Hospital fans have questions

Bennett's presence in Port Charles brings up some questions. If Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard ) is rehired will he be paired with Bennett or will the new guy work with Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zampragna)? His interaction with Britt indicated that he is a bit cocky and arrogant so will he bring drama to Port Charles? Why did General Hospital feel the need to add a new police officer and will he be a possible romantic partner for Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper)? You can also catch Cross on January 17 in an episode of Will Trent.

# Kendrick Cross# Detective Bennett# General Hospital

I write, about breaking news, and current events. I wrote a newspaper column from 1997 to 2007 and have written for various online platforms since 2012 including Yahoo Contributor Network, Hubpages, and Vocal Media.

