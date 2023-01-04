Joss and Dex are they doomed from the start on General Hospital?

Joss and Dex Photo by GH screensshot

Will Joss and Dex be able to take the heat?

Tuesday on General Hospital Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) and Dex Heller (Evan Hofler) finally gave in to passion. After an entire year of emphasizing the fact that Joss and Cameron Webber were virgins and taking their time before making love, GH now has Joss as a hot tot to trot young woman who has been lusting after her stepfather's hired man. Joss and Cam had long talks and deep discussions about their spending their first night together but now Joss is moving on with Dex without giving it much thought.

Thanks to Esme Prince (Avery Kristan Pohl) making the sex video Cameron and Josslyn have been growing apart. They had sex a few weeks back but for Joss, it was not the same and she has been trying to find a way to tell Cam things have changed. Ms. Jacks is showing that she is impulsive like her mother Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) and will go after what she wants and everyone else becomes collateral damage. Joss and Dex have chemistry but there are so many odds against them that General Hospital fans wonder if they are already doomed.

Joss and Dex have crossed the line others placed in front of them

Heller is working for Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) but is actually helping Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell ) to take down the mob boss. Both Sonny and Michael have warned Dex away from Joss but Carly recognized her daughter was falling for him and seemed to accept it. On Tuesday Dex told Joss that he obeyed Sonny's orders when it came to business and that what was between them was personal. Previously it looked as if they were not going to cross that line but now they have.

The duo made love and enjoyed the high from their secret meetings but now their troubles are only beginning. Cam will be devastated and Sonny snd Michael will be enraged and Trina will be hurt that her best friend kept so many secrets. Right now Joss is feeling grateful to Dex for saving her life from the Hook Killer which has only increased her attraction for him. Stay tuned to General Hospital to find out if fans are right that Joss and Dex don't have staying power.