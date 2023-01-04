Prince Harry's memoir Spare: All that is known at this point

Photo by 60 minutes screenshot

Pre-orders arrive the same day the book is on shelves

Not everyone can wait to read Prince Harry's new book Spare and are eager for tidbits about the memoir prior to its January 10 release. According to Hello the tell-all is 416 pages and retails for $17.99 in the UK and $36.00 in the US but my youngest son pre-ordered it for me from Amazon as a Christmas gift and said it was only $25.00. ET reveals that pre-orders are scheduled to arrive in the mail on January 10.

Hello further reveals that Spare will take readers back to the poignant image of a young Prince Harry and Prince William walking behind the casket of their mother Prince Diana.

"As Diana, Princess of Wales was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling – and how their lives would play out from that point on. For Harry, this is his story at last."

Prince Harry was in his brother's shadow

The title "Spare" alludes to the fact that the young princes were dubbed the "heir and the spare" because their mother was supposed to produce a son to the kingdom to rule after his father Prince Charles now King Charles III and a spare just in case something happened to the heir. There have been reports over the years that Charles only married Diana for the purpose of providing him with two sons and that his heart always belonged to Queen Consort Camilla.

It's not known if this or the rumors that King Charles is not his father will be addressed in the book but Harry will chronicle his life living in the shadow of his brother who was groomed as his father to one day be king. Harry is doing two interviews to promote the book that will air on Sunday. One is with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes at 8 pm in the US. and the other with ITV News Presenter Tom Bradby for Harry: The Inteview which will air at 9 pm