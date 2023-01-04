Will Prince Harry's new allegations bring empathy or disdain from the public

Cheryl E Preston

The heir and the sparePhoto byYoutube News screenshot

Prince Harry seeks to be an open book

To the outside world, it appears that the British royal family is quietly living their lives and ignoring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries and are unconcerned with the soon-to-be-released memoir "Spare." Harry however indicates that there is much going on in private that the world is not aware of and he feels duty-bound to share it. The Prince will have two interviews coming out on Sunday one with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes and the other with Britain's ITV where he further details how the British royals don't abide by the one rule they claim to enforce. The question is whether or not the public with be empathetic to the plight of the former full-time working royal or will this only bring additional disdain to the Prince.

n a video excerpt from his conversation with Cooper Harry says (the royal family's) "silence is betrayal," because they have not said anything to help him and Meghan Markle with the negativity and racism that has been coming their way. The New York Times shares that the Prince says he wants his father and brother back but not the "Institution. Harry candidly explains that when news outlets indicate that Buckingham Palace has not responded to an issue the truth is they have by planting stories and leaking information about the Sussexes. Harry reveals that the royals call certain media and give them information and tells Cooper that he tried to handle this situation in private and now has no choice but to go public.

How will the public respond to the 60 Minutes interview?

While Prince Harry may obtain empathy from some who understand his need to protect his wife and children and tell his truth there are others like former Real Housewife cast member Bethanny Frankel who has consistently voiced her disdain for the Sussexes. She recently was quoted in Newsweek as saying she considers the Duke to be whining and complaining and believes he and Meghan Markle should move on with his life and leave the royals behind.

Frankel said that racism happens as if the Sussexes should just accept it and get over it. Will the majority respond like Frankel and wish that Harry and Meghan would just go away and live their American lives or will there be an outpouring of empathy for the couple? Be sure to tune in Sunday night at 8:00 pm on CBS to see Prince Harry's interview with Anderson Cooper and be on the lookout for how the public responds. If you pre-ordered a copy of Spare which is already a best seller you should receive it on January 10.

I write, about breaking news, and current events.

